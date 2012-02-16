GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
PARIS Feb 16 EDF's Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal will start operating in 2015, the French utility's Chief Executive Henri Proglio said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.