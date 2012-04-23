Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
PARIS, April 23 Operations at GDF Suez's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France were resuming on Monday after workers voted to end a week-old strike, a CGT union official said.
Workers approved an agreement with GDF Suez's Elengy unit calling for a better sharing out of profits, CGT official Reda Saker told Reuters. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.