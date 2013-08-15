(Adds price, detail)
PARIS Aug 15 L'Oreal, the world's
largest cosmetics group, has offered to acquire Chinese skincare
company Magic Holdings International for HK$6,538
million ($840 million).
Paris-based L'Oreal announced its move for the Hong
Kong-listed maker of facial masks on Thursday and said that its
HK$6.30-per-share offer is supported by Magic's board of
directors.
"Six key shareholders, representing 62.3 percent of the
company's equity, are already committed to supporting L'Oreal's
proposal," the French company said in a statement, adding that
the deal would be subject to approval from the Chinese Ministry
of Commerce.
The offer represents a 25 percent premium to Magic's last
closing price before trading in the shares was suspended on Aug.
12 to prevent speculation.
The deal is expected to be financed through L'Oreal's
internal resources and a 650 million euro credit facility from
BNP Paribas, the two companies said in a joint
statement. On completion, Magic Holdings shares are expected to
be withdrawn from the Hong Kong stock exchange.
China is L'Oreal's third-largest market behind the United
States and France.
L'Oreal, the products of which include Garnier shampoo and
Yves Saint Laurent perfume, posted a 5.2 percent rise in
quarterly sales last month, boosted by higher growth in newer
markets such as the Asia-Pacific region.
The French company said that Magic achieved sales worth 150
million euros in 2012, up 29 percent on the previous year.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Alexandria Sage;
Editing by David Goodman)