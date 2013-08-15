Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
PARIS Aug 15 L'Oreal has offered to acquire skincare company Magic Holdings International for HK$6.30 per share, representing a 25 percent premium over its last closing price.
Paris-based L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, announced its move for the Hong Kong-listed company on Thursday and said that it is supported by Magic's board of directors.
"Six key shareholders, representing 62.3 percent of the company's equity, are already committed to supporting L'Oreal's proposal," the French company said in a statement, adding that the deal would be subject to approval from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: