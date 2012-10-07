PARIS Oct 7 The chief executive of French
luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, is set to be
knighted in London for his contributions to the British luxury
industry, an LVMH spokesman said on Sunday.
Arnault will become a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent
Order of the British Empire, the spokesman said, in a ceremony
whose date has not yet been set.
Britain's foreign office confirmed the award.
The distinction is to recognize Arnault's contributions to
the luxury industry in Britain, where LVMH employs 3,000 people.
With the knighthood, Arnault will join such personalities as
Bill Gates, Stephen Spielberg and Placido Domingo, all of whom
have been similarly honored.
News of the honor from Britain comes just a month after
Arnault set off a storm of protest in France over his decision
to seek Belgian nationality - a day before French President
Francois Hollande unveiled a 75 percent supertax for top earners
in the 2013 budget.
Newspapers accused the man ranked by Forbes magazine as the
world's fourth-richest with a net work of $41 billion, of trying
to shirk his future tax bill.
But Arnault said he would continue to pay taxes in France,
and cited personal and business reasons for the change.