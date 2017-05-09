(Refiles to adds dropped words in lead)
LONDON May 9 French companies have spent more
on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same
period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016
when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing
major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Outbound merger and acquisition activity by French firms has
reached $40.8 billion so far in 2017, up from less than $5
billion over the same period in 2016 when there were 243 deals,
compared with 213 in 2017, the data released on Tuesday showed.
The activity was dominated by Essilor International's
all-share acquisition of Italian eyewear group
Luxottica in January.
In the second biggest overseas deal by a French company so
far this year, an investor group which included French waste and
water group Suez bought GE Water for 3.2
billion euros ($3.48 billion).
On Sunday France elected Emmanuel Macron as president with a
business-friendly vision of European integration which could
stoke European cross-border transactions.
U.S. investment bank Citigroup leads the league table
of advisers so far this year for deals involving outbound French
M&A, advising on deals worth $30.8 billion, giving it a 75.4
percent share of the market.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Alexander Smith)