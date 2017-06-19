FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone countries gave up
their reform agendas when the bloc's crisis abated, prolonging
the continent's recovery process, but signals from French
President Emmanuel Macron point in the right direction,
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Monday.
"It is a matter of concern that countries let off on reforms
when the crisis ended," Weidmann, who sits on the European
Central Bank's rate setting Governing Council said. "But it is
certainly a positive signal that the newly elected French
President has put reforms back on the political agenda."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)