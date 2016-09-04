PARIS, Sept 4 Emmanuel Macron, who resigned from
the French government on Tuesday, criticised President Francois
Hollande's government in a newspaper interview for not pushing
hard enough for reforms.
"I kept trying, proposing, pushing ... If you want to
succeed you cannot leave work half done, and unfortunately many
things were left half done! The choice was made not to launch a
second wave of economic reforms as I was proposing it," he told
Le Journal du Dimanche.
Macron, a 38-year old former investment banker tipped as a
potential candidate in next year's presidential election, quit
his economy minister post on Tuesday to devote himself to the
political party he recently set up, saying he needed to be free
"to transform France" next year..
Macron's place in the government had become increasingly
awkward after he repeatedly criticised left-wing totems such as
France's 35-hour work week and created his 'En Marche' (Forward)
party in April, casting it as leaning neither left nor right.
Macron, however, did not say in the Journal du Dimanche
interview if he would make a bid for the French presidency in
the 2017 election.
If confirmed, a Macron bid for the presidency would further
harm President Francois Hollande's chances of re-election, with
polls already suggesting he would be very unlikely to even make
it into the run-off round.
A new poll by Odoxa pollsters for Le Parisien/Aujourd'hui en
France conducted between Sept 1. and Sept. 2 showed 74 percent
of voters thought Macron was right to resign and 45 percent
would like him to run in the election against 40 percent in
June.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)