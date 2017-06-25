French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe sits in the cockpit of Dassault Rafale fighter as he visits the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 'World Environment Pact' meeting at the Sorbonne where he promised to play an active role in a campaign aimed at securing a global pact to protect the human right to a clean and healthy environment in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

PARIS The popularity of France's President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is on the rise, an Ifop poll showed on Sunday.

Some 64 percent of the people polled said they were satisfied with Macron against 62 percent in May, the Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche showed.

Philippe's approval ratings rose to 64 percent from 55 percent in May.

The Ifop poll of 1,883 people was conducted on June 14-24.

Macron, a centrist who was elected on May 7, designated Philippe, a conservative, to head a government gathering Socialists, Centrists, Republicans and political newcomers, smashing the traditional left-right divide.

Macron's year-old Republic on the Move party (LREM) won a huge parliamentary majority on June 18.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Angus MacSwan)