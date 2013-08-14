PARIS Aug 14 French households would have to
spend up to 300 euros ($400) a month more if they shunned
imports for goods made in their own country, according to a
report that highlights the downside of a government drive to
promote patriotic consumer habits.
The "Made in France" campaign reflects President Francois
Hollande's ambition to reverse a long industrial decline, cut
labour costs and make a country whose economy relies heavily on
domestic consumption more competitive in world export markets.
The findings by think-tank CEPII show the scale of the
challenge he faces.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg launched the campaign
late last year by posing in a blue-and-white striped sailor top
made by Brittany-based firm Armor Lux.
But if France's 27 million families relied entirely on
homespun goods rather than imports, they would need to spend
between 100 and 300 euros more each month, the CEPII study
found.
The report showed that a quarter of savings made by relying
on imports was generated by buying bags and luggage from
low-cost countries such as China, India and Bangladesh.
Flat-screen televisions and other electrical goods were
next, followed by clothing and footwear.
"If you pay twice as much for French-made running shoes, you
have less money to spend in restaurants," Lionel Fontagne, one
of the report's author's, told RTL radio.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by John Stonestreet)