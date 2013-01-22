PARIS Jan 22 French markets watchdog the AMF
has warned UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday to obey rules on
financial reporting after it ended a probe into a 2011 report
that said lender Societe Generale was close to
collapse.
The AMF stopped short of punishing Mail parent Associated
Newspapers, part of Daily Mail & General Trust, noting
the paper had rapidly withdrawn the story and printed SocGen's
denial.
"At the close of the AMF's probe, which began in August
2011, we have decided not to call for sanctions against the
British newspaper but to publicly remind it of the rules
governing the publication of information on listed companies,"
the AMF said.
Shares of SocGen had fallen as much as 23 percent in the
week following the story's publication on Aug. 7, 2011, before
recovering most of those losses within days.
The French bank filed for damages and reportedly received a
sum in settlement.