PARIS Aug 25 France's defence minister will
discuss the sale to Malaysia of one of the Mistral helicopter
carriers originally destined for Russia during a visit to the
country, a source familiar with the talks said, confirming a
report on news website latribune.fr.
On his return from Malaysia, Jean-Yves Le Drian will also
make a detour to India to sign a deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets
built by French group Dassault Aviation, latribune.fr
added.
A source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday
that India's Rafale purchase could be concluded in about 10
days.
Dassault in February won its first export order for the jets
from Egypt. Since then, Qatar has also placed an order, and
talks are under way with Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.
India is also interested in the Mistral, latribune.fr said.
French President Francois Hollande confirmed on Tuesday that
there were several potential buyers for the two Mistral. France
cancelled the planned sale of the warships to Russia because of
the Ukraine crisis.
No one was immediately reachable for comment at the French
defence ministry, Dassault Aviation or Mistral manufacturer
DCNS, in which Thales holds 35 percent.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)