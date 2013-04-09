* Parachute regiment of 100 leaves, 3,000 to go this year
* French combat force of 1,000 to stay permanently
* Offensive launched to root out militants north of Gao
PARIS, April 9 France has started withdrawing
its troops from Mali after an operation to help local forces
push back an offensive by Islamist rebels, an army spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Paris aims to complete the withdrawal of 3,000 soldiers this
year and will keep a permanent 1,000-strong combat force in the
former colony to support a U.N. peacekeeping mission of African
forces.
Despite concerns over persistent Islamist attacks in the
north and the lack of security in many areas, France is pressing
Mali's interim government to organise national elections to
complete a democratic transition after a March 2012 coup.
"It's the start of the pullout," Thierry Burkhard said. "The
aim is to be down to 2,000 in July."
Burkhard said that about 100 men from a parachute regiment
that had been based in Tessalit, in the foothills of the Adrar
des Ifoghas mountain range, had now left Mali.
On Monday, France launched a major operation north of Gao, a
city about 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) north of the capital
Bamako, highlighting French efforts to establish military
control across the country before U.N. peacekeepers arrive.
Gao, the largest city in northern Mali, is a former
stronghold of the MUJWA Islamist group which held the town for
about 10 months, imposing a violent form of Islamic law.
Burkhard said operation "Gustav" was ongoing.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for the
deployment of a U.N. mission of 11,200 troops and 1,440 police
in Mali once major combat ends.
This would include thousands of African troops already in
Mali to support France's three-month-old military campaign,
which has swept Islamist rebels out of the towns of northern
Mali and into remote desert and mountain hideouts.
Speaking at a security conference near the southern French
city of Bordeaux, Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said the
French withdrawal process would not be hurried.
"It's logical that we pull out progressively, but it will be
done slowly and in a clear and pragmatic way," he said.
France hopes the U.N. peacekeeping force will be approved by
the Security Council by the end of April for deployment by
end-June or early July, in time for scheduled elections in Mali.
Paris has pledged to eradicate the Islamist enclave in
Mali's north and has said repeatedly that it threatens the West.
(Reporting by John Irish in Paris and Claude Canellas in
Bordeaux; Editing by Louise Ireland)