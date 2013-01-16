PARIS Jan 16 French Defence Minister Jean-Yves
Le Drian said on Wednesday that the country's campaign against
al Qaeda-affiliated rebels in Mali would be long, and that
French ground troops were deploying in the north.
"We're in a better position than last week, but the combat
continues and it will be long, I imagine," Le Drian told RTL
radio.
"Today the ground forces are in the process of deploying,"
he said. "Until now, we had some forces in (the capital) Bamako
to secure the population, the European nationals, and the
city... Now the French forces are reaching the north."
On Tuesday, President Francois Hollande said French forces
would remain in Mali until stability returned to the West
African nation, whose northern part the Islamist rebels have
controlled since last April.
Hollande said France hoped, however, to hand over to African
forces in its former colony, "in the coming days or weeks."