PARIS Aug 11 A price boycott by French meat
processing firms against higher pork prices threatens to derail
a government plan to support angry livestock farmers, who
blockaded roads last month.
Family firm Bigard and cooperative Cooperl on Monday shunned
a twice-weekly pork auction in Plerin, Brittany, preventing the
setting of a price that acts as a benchmark for the French pork
sector.
Discontent among farmers over low prices and falling income
in the European Union's largest agricultural producer boiled
over in July amid accusations that processors and retailers were
not respecting a voluntary deal to boost farmgate prices.
The government tried to defuse the crisis with temporary
relief for meat and dairy farmers worth up to 1.1 billion euros
($1.2 billion) and by pledging to keep monitoring the market to
ensure buyers pass on higher prices to farms.
Some processors have been reluctant, however, at a time when
a Russian food embargo and a slowdown in Chinese dairy demand
have hit European meat and milk prices.
"Everyone is accountable in this crisis," Agriculture
Minister Stephane Le Foll told reporters in Paris.
"This pork crisis requires both short-term measures, with
prices listed at Plerin, and at the same time the undertaking of
structural, long-term efforts."
Prices at Plerin have risen in the past month to reach a
1.40 euro-a-kilo target agreed in a June agreement overseen by
the government. This level is seen by farmer groups as a minimum
to cover production costs.
Processors say the gap with rival EU pork producers in
Germany and Spain has become unsustainable, however, and that
the future of slaughterhouses is being put at risk.
Le Foll said meetings later in August and September would
discuss longer-term changes to the pricing and marketing of
pork.
France is also looking to an EU-wide response and will be
seeking to obtain longer periods for EU-subsidised storage of
pork and a higher price for triggering public purchases of dairy
products at an emergency farm ministers meeting on Sept. 7.
However, French farmers' protests and government moves to
support them have irked politicians and producers in Spain and
Germany.
