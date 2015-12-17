(Adds BFM TV reaction, detail, context)
PARIS Dec 17 France's media watchdog gave the
go ahead on Thursday for the LCI 24-hour TV news channel to be
broadcast on the free TNT digital system in France, overturning
an earlier decision that LCI owners said threatened the
channel's very existence.
The French 24-hour news channel market, pioneered by LCI in
the 1990s on subscription-based networks, was disrupted by the
arrival of newcomers such as BFMTV when digital TV was made
available free to most French viewers in the mid-2000s.
BFMTV, owned by NextRadioTV, quickly became the
most viewed 24-hour news channel in France, dwarfing LCI and
eating into its advertising revenue, prompting owners to
threaten to shut down its operations.
LCI, owned by TF1, itself controlled by
construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues, had
appealed against a July 2014 decision by the CSA watchdog to
reject its request for TNT broadcasting permission.
The watchdog's decision to allow LCI to broadcast free was
quickly followed by an angry reaction by BFMTV owner
NextRadioTV, which is in the process of being taken over by
telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi.
"The CSA, by giving in to external pressure, has chosen to
reinforce a dominant historical player to the detriment of a
newcomer and the higher interest of viewers," NextRadioTV said
in a statement.
The watchdog justified its decision by saying that LCI had
"no economic future in the pay-TV sector".
The CSA separately rejected free-broadcasting requests by
two other channels, Paris Premiere and Planete+. The former is
owned by the M6 media group, while the latter is owned
by the Canal+ group of French media giant Vivendi.
