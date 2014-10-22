CALAIS, France Oct 22 French riot police in
Calais used teargas on Wednesday to ward off hundreds of
immigrants seeking to jump on to trucks bound for Britain in a
new escalation of tensions in the northern port town.
It was the second flare-up this week and comes weeks after
Britain and France agreed to improve border controls to prevent
an estimated 1,500 migrants fleeing humanitarian crises in
Africa and the Middle East from crossing the English Channel.
Motorway access to the port was blocked for around an hour
and police searched trucks for stowaways, a Reuters reporter in
Calais said.
The port has long been a magnet for illegal migrants trying
to reach Britain, where they believe they are more likely to
find work. Britain is not one of the 26 European states who have
abolished internal borders.
In September, the French and British governments announced
that the Calais port layout would be changed to make it easier
to carry out controls and improve traffic flow, with barriers
put up along the bypass leading to the port area.
British and French police forces would also work more
closely to dismantle criminal networks seeking to transport
migrants to the UK, they added.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary; editing by Mark John)