LILLE, July 7 A migrant died in the Channel
Tunnel, the second one in less than two weeks, causing traffic
to be suspended for an hour, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Early on Tuesday at around 0345 GMT, migrants were spotted
on a freight train, prompting traffic towards England to be
suspended, they said. Policemen found a dead migrant but the
cause of death could not immediately be determined.
By mid-morning, traffic in the tunnel resumed but with
delays. Around 3,000 migrants live around Calais, many trying to
reach England by sneaking through the tunnel. A migrant was
found dead on the Eurotunnel site on June 26.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary, writing by Astrid Wendlandt;
editing by Mark John)