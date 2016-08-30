PARIS Aug 30 France will supplement a set of
European subsidies announced last month to encourage milk
producers to cut output and reduce overproduction to avert a
collapse in prices, Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said
on Tuesday.
The decision comes after thousands of producers protested
for more than a week against Lactalis, the world's largest dairy
group, demanding higher prices for their milk. The two parties
struck a deal earlier in the day.
The European Commission announced a 500 million euro
($557.5 million) aid package in mid-July to tackle a
long-running crisis in farming, notably in the dairy sector,
where Brussels aims to reverse a boom in milk output after the
scrapping of production quotas.
The Commission's package included 150 million euros of aid
to reduce milk output and 350 million euros of wider subsidies,
49.9 million ($55.6 million) of which is for France.
France decided to supplement this by a similar amount, Le
Foll said on Twitter.
Under the EU plan farmers will receive a subsidy of 140
euros for each tonne of milk not produced. France will add an
extra 100 euros per tonne, for a maximum volume of 5 percent of
the farmer's initial production, he said.
The government fears that subsidising a reduction in output
of over 5 percent may penalise the cattle industry, which is
already in crisis. Milk producers may be tempted to slaughter
their animals to cut output, pressuring meat prices, a ministry
official said.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
