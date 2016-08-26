PARIS Aug 25 A meeting between Europe's largest
dairy group Lactalis and French milk producers requesting a rise
in prices ended in a deadlock after 10 hours of negotiations,
sources close to the talks said.
European milk farmers are struggling with a slump in prices
caused by oversupply after the scrapping of the European Union
quotas last year, Russia's ban on Western food imports and weak
Chinese dairy imports
Family-owned Lactalis had agreed to renegotiate the price
paid to its suppliers on Tuesday after hundreds of milk
producers protested around its headquarters in northwestern
France blaming the company for paying less than its competitors.
Protests intensified on Thursday night with a total of 200
to 300 tractors and hundreds of farmers awaiting the results of
the talks in Laval, where Lactalis has its headquarters.
They said they were ready to continue the protests in case
no concrete deal was found.
The meeting had started in the early afternoon on Thursday
and was held under the auspices of the farm minister's
mediator.
Lactalis mainly produces cheese, milk and butter with brands
including Président, Bridel, Galbani and Lactel.
Producers were asking for an average price of some 290 euros
per 1,000 litres over 2016, compared to 265 euros offered by
Lactalis several weeks ago, the head of a producers group
supplying Lactalis said.
The dairy giant currently pays 257 euros per 1,000 litres
after a sharp drop in prices earlier this year.
Lactalis, which declined to comment shortly after the
meeting, said earlier this week the group faced strong
competition elsewhere in the European Union where prices have
fallen more steeply in the past year than in France.
In June, raw milk prices paid to producers stood at 27.70
euros per 100 kilograms in France, compared to 23.22 euros/100
kg in top producer Germany, 25.12 euros/100 kg in the UK and
25.00 euros/100 kg in the Netherlands, European Commission data
showed.
Agriculture Minister Stéphane Le Foll said on Monday he
would put forward "in the coming days" a wider plan on the
implementation of EU measures to limit milk output, which would
also tackle price slumps in the livestock and grain sectors.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, additional reporting by
Pierre-Henri Allain)