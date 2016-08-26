PARIS Aug 25 A meeting between Europe's largest dairy group Lactalis and French milk producers requesting a rise in prices ended in a deadlock after 10 hours of negotiations, sources close to the talks said.

European milk farmers are struggling with a slump in prices caused by oversupply after the scrapping of the European Union quotas last year, Russia's ban on Western food imports and weak Chinese dairy imports

Family-owned Lactalis had agreed to renegotiate the price paid to its suppliers on Tuesday after hundreds of milk producers protested around its headquarters in northwestern France blaming the company for paying less than its competitors.

Protests intensified on Thursday night with a total of 200 to 300 tractors and hundreds of farmers awaiting the results of the talks in Laval, where Lactalis has its headquarters.

They said they were ready to continue the protests in case no concrete deal was found.

The meeting had started in the early afternoon on Thursday and was held under the auspices of the farm minister's mediator.

Lactalis mainly produces cheese, milk and butter with brands including Président, Bridel, Galbani and Lactel.

Producers were asking for an average price of some 290 euros per 1,000 litres over 2016, compared to 265 euros offered by Lactalis several weeks ago, the head of a producers group supplying Lactalis said.

The dairy giant currently pays 257 euros per 1,000 litres after a sharp drop in prices earlier this year.

Lactalis, which declined to comment shortly after the meeting, said earlier this week the group faced strong competition elsewhere in the European Union where prices have fallen more steeply in the past year than in France.

In June, raw milk prices paid to producers stood at 27.70 euros per 100 kilograms in France, compared to 23.22 euros/100 kg in top producer Germany, 25.12 euros/100 kg in the UK and 25.00 euros/100 kg in the Netherlands, European Commission data showed.

Agriculture Minister Stéphane Le Foll said on Monday he would put forward "in the coming days" a wider plan on the implementation of EU measures to limit milk output, which would also tackle price slumps in the livestock and grain sectors. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, additional reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain)