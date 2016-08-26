* Talks on higher milk prices resume
* Milk producers say Lactalis must produce new offer
* Union says farmers producing below cost
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Pierre-Henri Allain
PARIS/RENNES, Aug 26 Europe's largest dairy
group Lactalis and French milk producers resumed talks on Friday
afternoon after failing to reach a deal on an increase in milk
prices in more than 10 hours of talks on Thursday, a labour
union source said.
Farmers said it was up to Lactalis to produce a new offer.
European dairy farmers are struggling with a slump in milk
prices caused by oversupply after the European Union scrapped
quotas last year, Russia banned Western food imports and Chinese
dairy imports weakened.
Family-owned Lactalis agreed on Tuesday to renegotiate the
price paid to its suppliers after hundreds of milk producers
protested at its headquarters in northwestern France, blaming
the company for paying less than its competitors.
Lactalis, which pays 257 euros ($290) per 1,000 litres, said
in a statement on Friday it had offered to raise its price by 15
euros as of Sept. 1 but farmers said it was not enough and vowed
to continue their protests.
"We're wondering if Lactalis is really committed to working
this out," Florent Renaudier of the FDSEA farm union said.
Hundreds of farmers have been protesting in front of the
dairy company's headquarters in Laval since Monday night,
bringing 200 to 300 tractors, cows and trailers. They also
launched protests in supermarkets targeting Lactalis products.
Lactalis filed a request for urgent proceedings at the
regional court of Laval to demand a lifting of the blockade, a
court official said, adding that the case was due to be examined
later on Friday. Lactalis declined to comment.
Lactalis mainly produces cheese, milk and butter with brands
including President, Bridel, Galbani and Lactel.
Talks resumed at 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Friday, the union source
said.
DIGGING IN
Producers started the talks asking for an average price of
290 euros ($328) per 1,000 litres for the whole of 2016, while
Lactalis offered 265 euros, three sources, who did not wish to
be identified, said.
The farmers request meant Lactalis would need to agree an
increase to about 335 euros until the end of the year to
compensate for current low prices, according to estimates by the
milk producers union FNPL.
Unions say the cost of production for farmers is between 330
and 380 euros per 1,000 litres.
Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll had called on both
sides to resume negotiations as soon as possible.
"The price paid to producers by Lactalis, the world's leader
in the market, cannot remain the lowest in the market, a step
forward is needed," the ministry said in a statement.
Lactalis said earlier this week it faced strong competition
elsewhere in the European Union, where milk prices have fallen
more steeply than in France over the past year.
In June, raw milk prices paid to producers stood at 27.70
euros per 100 kg in France compared with 23.22 euros in top
producer Germany, 25.12 euros in Britain and 25.00 euros in the
Netherlands, European Commission data showed.
Le Foll said he would put forward a wider plan next Tuesday
on the implementation of EU measures to limit milk output.
($1 = 0.8858 euros)
