* Talks on higher milk prices resume

* Milk producers say Lactalis must produce new offer

* Union says farmers producing below cost (Adds talks resuming)

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Pierre-Henri Allain

PARIS/RENNES, Aug 26 Europe's largest dairy group Lactalis and French milk producers resumed talks on Friday afternoon after failing to reach a deal on an increase in milk prices in more than 10 hours of talks on Thursday, a labour union source said.

Farmers said it was up to Lactalis to produce a new offer.

European dairy farmers are struggling with a slump in milk prices caused by oversupply after the European Union scrapped quotas last year, Russia banned Western food imports and Chinese dairy imports weakened.

Family-owned Lactalis agreed on Tuesday to renegotiate the price paid to its suppliers after hundreds of milk producers protested at its headquarters in northwestern France, blaming the company for paying less than its competitors.

Lactalis, which pays 257 euros ($290) per 1,000 litres, said in a statement on Friday it had offered to raise its price by 15 euros as of Sept. 1 but farmers said it was not enough and vowed to continue their protests.

"We're wondering if Lactalis is really committed to working this out," Florent Renaudier of the FDSEA farm union said.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting in front of the dairy company's headquarters in Laval since Monday night, bringing 200 to 300 tractors, cows and trailers. They also launched protests in supermarkets targeting Lactalis products.

Lactalis filed a request for urgent proceedings at the regional court of Laval to demand a lifting of the blockade, a court official said, adding that the case was due to be examined later on Friday. Lactalis declined to comment.

Lactalis mainly produces cheese, milk and butter with brands including President, Bridel, Galbani and Lactel.

Talks resumed at 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Friday, the union source said.

DIGGING IN

Producers started the talks asking for an average price of 290 euros ($328) per 1,000 litres for the whole of 2016, while Lactalis offered 265 euros, three sources, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The farmers request meant Lactalis would need to agree an increase to about 335 euros until the end of the year to compensate for current low prices, according to estimates by the milk producers union FNPL.

Unions say the cost of production for farmers is between 330 and 380 euros per 1,000 litres.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll had called on both sides to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

"The price paid to producers by Lactalis, the world's leader in the market, cannot remain the lowest in the market, a step forward is needed," the ministry said in a statement.

Lactalis said earlier this week it faced strong competition elsewhere in the European Union, where milk prices have fallen more steeply than in France over the past year.

In June, raw milk prices paid to producers stood at 27.70 euros per 100 kg in France compared with 23.22 euros in top producer Germany, 25.12 euros in Britain and 25.00 euros in the Netherlands, European Commission data showed.

Le Foll said he would put forward a wider plan next Tuesday on the implementation of EU measures to limit milk output.

($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Editing by Susan Fenton and Adrian Croft)