PARIS Aug 30 Lactalis, the world's largest dairy group, said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement in a third round of talks with milk producers demanding higher prices.

The company spokesman did not give details of the agreement.

Unions wanted Lactalis, which buys some 20 percent of French milk, to lift prices to at least the level paid by rivals, which farmers say is between 10 to 30 euros more per 1,000 litres. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Mathieu Rosemain)