PARIS Aug 27 Negotiations over milk purchase
prices between Europe's largest dairy group Lactalis and French
farmers collapsed late on Friday without an agreement, a union
official said.
Family-owned Lactalis agreed to renegotiate the price paid
to suppliers on Tuesday after hundreds of milk producers
launched a protest at its Laval headquarters in northwestern
France, blaming the company for paying less than rivals.
Christiane Lambert, vice-president of producers association
FNSEA, said the talks ended without a deal. She said the farmers
would end the blockade at the company headquarters and instead
launch a national campaign to keep the pressure on Lactalis.
Hundreds of milk farmers have been protesting in front of
the dairy company's headquarters since Monday night, bringing
200 to 300 tractors, cows and trailers. They also launched
protests in supermarkets targeting Lactalis products.
Lactalis mainly produces cheese, milk and butter. Some of
their brands include President, Bridel, Galbani and Lactel.
European dairy farmers are struggling with a slump in milk
prices caused by oversupply after the European Union scrapped
quotas last year, Russia banned Western food imports and Chinese
dairy imports weakened.
The farmers went into the talks asking for an average price
of 290 euros ($325) per 1,000 litres for 2016, implying an
increase to about 335 euros until the end of the year to
compensate for low prices now, according to union estimates.
Lactalis, which is paying 257 euros per 1,000 litres now,
was offering an increase to an average annual price 269 euros as
of Friday evening. The offer was rejected by the producers.
