PARIS Aug 29 Europe's largest dairy group
Lactalis said it would resume talks with French milk producers
on Tuesday about increasing prices paid to suppliers though
farmers unions vowed to continue their protests ahead of the
meeting.
Talks between Lactalis and French milk producers broke down
overnight on Friday after they failed to find any middle ground,
prompting the agriculture minister to call on both sides to try
to reach a compromise.
"There will be a new meeting at the Prefecture de Mayenne on
Tuesday morning between the Lactalis Group and the producers'
organisations," Lactalis said in a statement, calling for "calm
and responsible behaviour from all parties".
Unions want Lactalis, which buys some 20 percent of French
milk, to lift prices to at least the level paid by rivals, which
farmers say is between 10 to 30 euros more per 1,000 litres.
Lactalis had proposed raising its milk price to an annual
average price of 269 euros from an initial proposal of 265 euros
but producers rejected the offer. Farmers entered the talks
demanding an average of 290 euros per 1,000 litres for 2016.
"It's very good news that the talks are resuming. Now we
will wait for the outcome. We're maintaining the mobilisation
call to keep up the pressure on Lactalis," Dominique Barrau,
Secretary General of France's largest farm union FNSEA, said.
"There will be protests in every region of the country
starting from tonight," he told Reuters said, adding that as of
now 15 Lactalis sites were being targeted.
Farmers would also carry out protests in supermarkets,
targeting Lactalis products which include household brands such
as President, Bridel and Lactel, he said.
The new campaign broadens protests held last week outside
the family-owned company's headquarters in Laval, western
France, which FNSEA said attracted some 2,000 to 3,000 farmers.
Several hundred farmers were expected to protest at Lactalis
factories on Monday evening, Barrau said.
European dairy farmers are struggling with a slump in milk
prices caused by oversupply after the European Union scrapped
quotas last year, Russia banned Western food imports and Chinese
dairy imports weakened.
French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll, facing public
calls to intervene on behalf of milk producers, said on Monday
he had little influence over Lactalis.
"In today's economy I have no way of putting direct pressure
on Lactalis," Le Foll said on France Info radio.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Laurence Frost;
additional reporting by Myriam Rivet and Pierre-Henri Allain in
Rennes; editing by Dominique Vidalon and David Clarke)