PARIS Dec 14 France's Budget Ministry on Friday
denied a media report that Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac was to
step down following allegations he had held a secret Swiss bank
account.
French news website LyonMag said Cahuzac, who is leading a
government crackdown on tax evasion, was to announce his
resignation on Friday evening, and could be replaced by
Pierre-Alain Muet, member of parliament for the Rhone district
in southern France.
"We formally deny this information," sources close to the
minister told Reuters.
Contacted by Reuters, a press spokeswoman for Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said Muet was not being considered
for the post, and reiterated that Cahuzac was still budget
minister.
Cahuzac has vigorously denied a report by the Mediapart news
website which said he had held an account at Swiss bank UBS
until the beginning of 2010.