* Philippe Martin to take over as environment minister
* Delphine Batho's sacking seen as warning for ministers
* Hollande asserts his authority after government gaffes
PARIS, July 2 French President Francois Hollande
sacked his energy and environment minister Delphine Batho on
Tuesday for publicly criticising cuts to her budget.
Hollande, whose poll ratings are slumping amid spiralling
unemployment and moribund growth, appears increasingly
determined to assert his authority over the government while
pushing through spending cuts to trim the budget deficit.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said other ministers should
take note. "There was an obvious problem of coherence within the
government," he told the iTele news channel. "What applies to
Delphine Batho applies to others as well."
Batho was summoned to Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's
office hours after telling RTL radio that she disagreed with a
plan to cut the Environment Ministry's budget by 7 percent next
year. The government aims to reduce public spending by 14
billion euros overall.
"It's a bad budget ... I prefer to tell the truth," Batho
said. "Of course there will be cuts and budget tightening, but
there are also other ways of proceeding, like environmental
taxes or forward-looking investments."
Hollande called Batho to ask her to take back her comments,
but she refused, the president's office said. Ayrault then
called her in to tell her she was dismissed.
The move angered the environmentalist Greens party, which
has two ministers in the cabinet and fears that the government
is losing its focus on environmental policy.
Greens senator Jean-Vincent Place complained of a "double
standard", noting that other ministers famous for speaking out
freely such as firebrand industry minister Arnaud Montebourg
were still in their posts.
Batho, a vehement opponent of shale gas exploration, had
been given the task of piloting a debate to find ways to reduce
France's reliance on nuclear energy and boost renewables.
In an evening crisis meeting, the Greens agreed they would
stay in the cabinet for now but said they would scrutinise the
government's commitments on environmental policy when the 2014
budget came to parliament in September. Hollande's Socialists
would in any case still have a majority even if the Greens
switched into opposition.
French media speculated earlier this year that Hollande
would reshuffle the cabinet following a series of communication
gaffes and after former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac quit in
March over a secret Swiss bank account.
However, sources close to the government told Reuters such a
reshuffle was unlikely before the summer break, and that
Hollande would instead urge ministers to sharpen their focus on
unemployment and other issues sapping their popularity.
Socialist Party lawmaker Philippe Martin was named as
successor to Batho, a switch unlikely to have a significant
impact on energy policy, long the preserve of the president.
Martin, 59, is a former departmental prefect close to Fabius
who has been in parliament since 2002. He is a fierce critic of
genetically modified organisms (GMO).