PARIS Oct 26 Mitsubishi France, an importer of vehicles made by Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, said on Friday its president had stepped down after railing at a cabinet minister.

"Jean-Claude Debard has stepped down for personal reasons. This decision takes effect immediately," a Mitsubishi France spokesman told Reuters.

Mitsubishi France, a former unit of the Japanese carmaker, also imports Subaru and Fisker vehicles.

Debard was quoted in French regional daily La Provence on Tuesday calling Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg "a retard" who did not understand the auto sector.

The high-profile Montebourg, who earlier this week tangled with the World Trade Organisation over his campaign urging consumers to favour French products, has emerged as one of the most polarising members of Socialist President Francois Hollande's government.

Mitsubishi Motors (MMC) has apologised for Debard's outburst to Montebourg, who has been grappling with the country's sickly car sector amid plans for thousands of layoffs at troubled car maker Peugeot.

"MMC was shocked by the comments attributed to a representative of its independent importer in France, as reported by the French press," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Japanese group added it had taken steps to clarify the situation with Debard's superiors and protect the Mitsubishi brand. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by David Cowell)