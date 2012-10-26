(Adds full Debard comment, details)

PARIS Oct 26 The head of Mitsubishi Motors' independent French dealer network has resigned after being quoted as describing industry minister Arnaud Montebourg as a "retard".

"Jean-Claude Debard has stepped down for personal reasons," a Mitsubishi France spokesman said. "This decision takes effect immediately."

Debard's resignation, reported by auto-industry newsletter 7PM, came three days after he accused Montebourg of backing policies that harm the auto industry while posing as the champion of its workers.

"This moron, this retard, is increasing green taxes, lowering speed limits on the Paris ring road and ruining our lives," Debard was quoted as saying by French daily La Provence.

The minister, who tangled with the World Trade Organisation earlier this week after urging consumers to buy French goods, has emerged as one of the most polarising members of Socialist President Francois Hollande's government.

He has accused Asian automakers of "dumping" imports on the French market and taken a hard line against plans by France's biggest carmaker, PSA Peugeot Citroen, to scrap a domestic plant and more than 10,000 jobs.

Debard, also a Frenchman, headed Mitsubishi's sales network in the country, which is owned by Swiss group Emil Frey and operates as an official importer.

The Japanese automaker issued its own apology for Debard's "discourteous remarks" on Wednesday.

The CCFA, France's main auto-industry group, also leapt to the minister's defence with a statement issued less than 24 hours after the comments were published.

"These insulting remarks have astounded the entire French automotive industry," the CCFA said.