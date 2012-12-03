(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Govt says accord saves hundreds of jobs in tough climate
* Unions disappointed nationalisation option not followed
* Row could sour reform effort, French image for investors
By Mark John
PARIS, Dec 2 Francois Hollande's bid to rescue
steel furnaces in France's historic industrial heartland was to
be the mark of a president on the side of the workers and a
state with the courage to bring a multinational to heel.
But the two-month stand-off over steel giant ArcelorMittal's
Florange plant in Lorraine has unnerved investors in
the euro zone's second largest economy, confused France's unions
and exposed his six-month-old government to international
ridicule.
His Socialist allies have hailed as a victory a late-Friday
compromise under which ArcelorMittal agreed to invest 180
million euros to expand the site near the German border over
five years and hold off making forced redundancies.
But as the European steel sector struggles to cope with
over-capacity, the furnaces themselves will remain shuttered for
now, and questions remain over the exact fate of the some 630
workers employed there and further funding needed for expansion.
With unemployment at 14-year highs of 10 percent and his
popularity ratings at record lows for a president only half a
year into his mandate, there was clear political advantage for
Hollande to lock horns with Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.
But the result is at best a no-score-draw, and the tactics
used - anti-business rhetoric and the threat of nationalisation
- could damage his wider reform effort.
While his pugnacious, micro-managing predecessor Nicolas
Sarkozy led from the front, Hollande let his ministers lead the
fight, creating confusion over who runs industrial policy.
Arnaud Montebourg, the firebrand leftist industry minister
who pushed the nationalisation option hardest, declared Mittal a
persona non grata in France and revealed he had found an
anonymous potential buyer ready to invest in the plant.
That was lapped up by international critics including London
mayor Boris Johnson, who told executives in New Delhi that the
"sans culottes" revolutionaries had taken control in Paris and
advised them to bring their investment rupees to Britain.
RHETORIC VS REALITY
Montebourg later retracted his personal attack on Mittal but
then had to watch as aides of Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault,
who announced the final accord, briefed media that his putative
investor was neither "credible or solid".
Facing opposition calls to resign, Montebourg went on local
television on Saturday to announce he had Hollande's support and
insist he felt "not betrayed, merely let down" by the outcome.
But worse than the damage done to the credibility of one of
Hollande's most high-profile ministers, many fear the cacophony
further shakes France's image as a place to do business just
when it needs all the help it can get to avert recession.
"It has been a disaster," a senior French banker said last
week as the episode unfolded.
"Even for sophisticated investors who understand that in
France there is a difference between the rhetoric and the
reality, this is hugely unnerving."
Elie Cohen, economist at the CNRS public research institute,
told the commercial i>Tele television network that by raising
the option of nationalisation, Montebourg risked encouraging
copy-cat demands by workers at other struggling sites.
It is still too early to say whether the Florange wrangling
will hurt foreign investment in France, which Bank of France
data show has grown modestly since the 2008/2009 global turndown
to hit 30 billion euros or 1.5 percent of output last year.
Barely noticed last week, U.S. online giant Amazon
said it was opening a new distribution centre in northern France
that will create up to 2,500 jobs - four times the number at the
Florange furnaces and a reminder that 80 percent of France's
economy is now in the services sector.
UNIONS FEEL BETRAYED
Vital to France's long-term prospects is whether Hollande
obtains in coming weeks the overhaul of the country's unwieldy
and expensive labour regulations which he has tasked employers
and unions to achieve in negotiations by year-end.
For that, France's trade unions must make unprecedented
concessions to allow business more flexibility in hiring and
firing. But the government handling of the Florange tussle has
left many labour leaders feeling betrayed.
"Until the last minute, basically, we were made to believe
that temporary nationalisation was essentially a given," Edouard
Martin, head of the Florange chapter of France's large CFDT
union, told RTL radio.
"We did not understand this last-minute fix-up in which
Jean-Marc Ayrault unveils an option never before discussed ...
We get the feeling he was lying to us all along."
A big test now will be whether unions have been riled so
much that they stonewall in the labour reform talks. It could
also make some more prone to protest if the government makes the
extra public spending cuts that analysts say could be needed
next year to ensure France hits its deficit-cutting target.
For now, both sides hope the battle of Florange is over.
ArcelorMittal has welcomed a deal that includes commitments
on voluntary redundancies and re-deployment of furnace workers
elsewhere in its French activities that go little beyond what it
would likely have offered without government intervention.
Hollande's office concedes he did not manage to get the
furnaces re-opened as he promised during his election campaign,
but argue the deal to expand activity in the current poor
economic climate is a victory of sorts.
Whether the accord goes ahead in its entirety partly depends
on variables outside the two parties' control, including 400
million euros' worth of European Commission funding.
It may not be quite the end of the story.
Referring to the nationalisation threat, one Hollande aide
noted: "We are still keeping that revolver on the table."
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur, Julien Ponthus and
Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Will Waterman)