* Opens window for state takeover while awaiting buyer
* Finance minister says no plans to nationalise big firms
By Nicholas Vinocur and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, Nov 27 President Francois Hollande
pressed the head of steelmaker ArcelorMittal on
Tuesday to avert the closure of two blast furnaces in
northeastern France, raising the possibility of a state takeover
while waiting for a buyer.
Hollande met Lakshmi Mittal at his office a day after a
cabinet member said the Indian steel magnate was no longer
welcome in France due to years of broken promises, forcing other
officials to clarify that no mass nationalisation was under way.
The meeting aimed at mending ties with ArcelorMittal, which
employs some 20,000 people in France, and seek solutions to
avoid shutting down the furnaces, including a temporary
nationalisation of the surrounding steelworks, as a deadline for
the conclusion of talks loomed in three days.
Mittal has so far resisted calls to sell the entire Florange
steelworks to pave the way for a state takeover and has warned
that he will start to close the idled furnaces if no private
buyer expresses interest in acquiring them by a Dec. 1 deadline.
Hollande "reiterated his desire to ensure the sustainability
of jobs on the site", his office said in a statement, adding
that he wanted talks to continue until the deadline.
Spokespeople for ArcelorMittal were not immediately
available for comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici was
forced to deny that the government was contemplating mass
nationalisations of its troubled industries.
After meeting U.S. and British investors, Moscovici said
that the Socialist government did not plan to nationalise any
large firms permanently, despite Hollande's proposal for a
temporary takeover of the Florange site.
French officials have said they could take over the entire
Florange complex along with a private investor if ArcelorMittal
would sell it. This would be a temporary solution while the
state continued to seek a private buyer for the idled furnaces.
"This is not about returning to an older way of thinking,
carrying out massive, general, permanent nationalisations,"
Moscovici told reporters after a meeting that included delegates
from Blackrock, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
. "What is under consideration is a temporary mechanism,"
he said in reference to the ArcelorMittal site at Florange.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg earlier told a newspaper
in an interview: "We no longer want Mittal in France because
they haven't respected France."
Montebourg has accused Mittal of breaking a 2006 commitment
to keep the blast furnaces running and not considering offers
from potential buyers to take over the site.
Sources at Mittal have said that no commitment to keep the
sites running was ever made and that plans to shut down the
furnaces predate the merger between Mittal and Arcelor.
