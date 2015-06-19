(Adds details on auction, industry context)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, June 19 France will sell mobile spectrum before the end of the year to the country's four telecom operators as it seeks to encourage investment in communications infrastructure, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The auction will involve multiple rounds of bidding and a minimum price of 416 million euros ($472 million) for each of the six blocks of 700 megahertz spectrum. The low-frequency spectrum, which is now being used by television broadcasters, is expected to be prized by telecom operators who need it to carry mobile traffic across long distances and inside buildings.

Germany is in the midst of a similar auction, and bids surpassed 5 billion euros on Thursday.

In France, there will also be caps on the total amount of mobile spectrum that each operator can hold, a measure that will help newest player Iliad since it has fewer frequencies than its larger competitors Orange, Numericable SFR and Bouygues.

A single candidate will not be able to buy more than three blocks of spectrum in the 700 megahertz band, and there will also be overall limits on how much operators can own in the 700 megahertz, 800 megahertz, and 900 megahertz bands combined.

The caps mean that Orange, Numericable-SFR and Bouygues will only be able to buy two blocks each given their existing holdings of low frequency spectrum.

Iliad, which shook up the mobile market with low-cost plans when it launched in 2012, does not own any low-frequency spectrum. Some of its rivals had threatened legal action against the government if such caps were seen to skew the auction in Iliad's favour.

With people increasingly surfing the web from their smartphones and tablets, traffic on mobile networks has been growing rapidly in recent years. The advent of fourth-generation mobile technology, which permits faster downloads, has also enabled more users to watch video on the go.

"To be able to keep pace with this increase in consumption, it is vital that operators be allocated new frequency bands, and particularly bands in the lower frequencies whose propagation properties are especially well suited to the task," said French telecoms regulator ARCEP in a statement.

Although the spectrum will be sold this year, it will only be freed up gradually across the country between April 2016 and June 2019 because television broadcasters are now using it to transmit programmes.

The licences will also include requirements to cover rural areas, as well as France's extensive rail system. ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Kenneth Maxwell)