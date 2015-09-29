PARIS, Sept 29 France's telecoms regulator ARCEP
said on Tuesday that it has received applications from all four
domestic carriers to indicate that they will take part in an
upcoming auction of 4G mobile spectrum.
Orange, Numericable-SFR, Bouygues
Telecom and Iliad will bid for the 700
megahertz airwaves, which are being freed up from television
broadcasters.
Mobile carriers need such low-frequency spectrum to
transport voice and data traffic at time when volumes are
surging as people increasingly surf the web and watch video on
the go.
The auction process will occur during the month of November,
said ARCEP, with the aim of delivering the approvals by end of
the year.
France hopes to raise at least 2.5 billion euros from the
sale of mobile airwaves, which has already been earmarked for
the defence budget.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)