Amal and George Clooney welcome boy and girl twins
LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.
PARIS Princess Caroline of Monaco has announced the engagement of her son Andrea Casiraghi to his longtime girlfriend Tatiana Santo Domingo, a half-Brazilian, half-Colombian heiress.
The statement from the Monaco palace did not set a date for the wedding, but Italian Vogue said the pair will marry in 2013.
Casiraghi, 28, is the grandson of the late Princess Grace (former U.S. film star Grace Kelly) and the eldest of Princess Caroline's three children by Stefano Casiraghi, who died in a tragic powerboat accident in 1990.
He frequently features in celebrity gossip magazines, alongside his sister Charlotte Casiraghi, and has been dating Santo Domingo, 28, for seven years since the pair met at boarding school in Paris.
The last wedding in the principality was that of Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, who wed Charlene Wittstock in a lavish two-day ceremony in July 2011.
(Reporting By Vicky Buffery, editing by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES U.S. pop star Ariana Grande, hardly a household name in Britain before a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her Manchester concert in May, has emerged as a national heroine there following an emotional televised benefit performance.