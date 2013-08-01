PARIS Aug 1 France's highest administrative
court rejected on Thursday a government ban on growing
Monsanto's MON810 genetically modified maize (corn).
In its ruling, the Conseil d'Etat said under European Union
law such a measure could only be imposed in an emergency or if
there was a serious health or environmental risk.
This marks the second time in two years that the State
Council has overturned a government ban on growing MON810.
France, which is the EU's largest grain producer and a vocal
opponent of GMO crops, has argued the technology poses
environmental risks.
The ruling was expected after a preliminary hearing earlier
this month found there was no scientific justification for the
ban. The government has said it remains opposed to the
cultivation of Monsanto's GMO maize.
