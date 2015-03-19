PARIS, March 19 Arnaud Montebourg, the leftist
former economy minister who led a "made in France" campaign to
promote French-made goods, was named on Thursday vice-president
for innovation of Habitat furniture group outside Britain.
"Habitat is a brand that can proudly wear the colours of
'made in France'," Montebourg said in a statement of the group
founded in Britain in the 1960s. France's Cafom acquired its
continental European stores in 2011.
Montebourg served as industry minister for two years and
briefly won new powers as economy minister before being sacked
last year for criticising budget savings made by President
Francois Hollande's Socialist government to narrow its deficit.
Montebourg made an international name for himself in 2012 by
posing for a magazine in a Breton stripey jersey bearing a
French-made food mixer, part of his campaign to boost local jobs
by convincing consumers to shun imported products.
Once a presidential hopeful, he said after being sacked that
he was putting his ambitions as a professional politician on ice
to gain experience in the private sector.
(Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Ingrid Melander)