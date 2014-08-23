PARIS Aug 23 Austerity measures being pursued
by France and elsewhere in the euro zone are quashing growth,
French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg was quoted saying on
Saturday, renewing his attacks on policies he sees as negative
for the economy.
Montebourg's interview with Le Monde daily came days after
President Francois Hollande said he would accelerate reforms but
not back away from his supply-side economic policy, based on
bigger tax cuts for business.
The outspoken minister, a fierce critic of budget austerity,
is known for frequent attacks on big business and the European
Commission, which he accuses of strangling economic recovery
with its prioritisation of deficit reduction.
"We have to give priority to getting out of the (economic)
crisis and relegate to second place the dogmatic reduction of
deficits, which is driving us to austerity and a continued rise
in unemployment," Montebourg said.
Without specifically taking on Hollande, he said he did not
exclude France from his criticism.
"Today, forced deficit reduction is an economic aberration
because it aggravates unemployment; a financial absurdity
because it makes stabilizing public accounts impossible; and a
political disaster because it throws Europeans into the arms of
extremist parties who want to destroy Europe," Montebourg added.
He pointed a finger at Germany, saying the euro zone's
largest economy was "trapped by the austerity policy she has
imposed on all of Europe."
While not as strident as the comments by Montebourg, French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin similarly argued for moderated
deficit reduction in an interview published in Italian newspaper
La Repubblica.
NEGATIVE GROWTH
"The euro zone is at risk of getting stuck in a spiral of
weak or negative growth. We absolutely must slow down the rate
of deficit reduction," Sapin was quoted as saying.
"And it will take time for investments decided upon at the
European level to produce their first results. In the meantime
we need to reorientate economic policies, adapting the rate of
deficit reduction to the economic situation," he added.
Hollande's government was forced to abandon growth and
fiscal targets for 2014 and 2015 earlier this month after data
showed the economy delivered no growth for the second straight
quarter.
The most unpopular French president in modern history,
Hollande has already failed to meet his goal of reversing the
rise in unemployment by the end of last year.
His pro-business strategy designed to lift the economy out
of stagnation through tax breaks for companies in exchange for
hiring promises has alienated many lawmakers on the left wing of
the ruling Socialist party.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Sunday dubbed "irresponsible"
propositions made by members of this camp to abandon the
so-called "responsibility pact," acknowledging it would take
time to produce results.
Still, Hollande said last week he would reform welfare
benefits and income tax rules to ease the strain on poorer
households, and boost home construction - an important stimulus
of the economy - without providing concrete details.
The Socialist party begins its annual end-of-summer
gathering on Thursday in the port town of La Rochelle, where
those who oppose fiscal rectitude will have a chance to air
their gripes over economic policy.
(Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome; Editing by David
Holmes)