By Daniel Flynn and Paolo Biondi
PARIS Jan 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti warned the European Union on Friday not to let divisions
over managing its debt crisis blow up into serious splits, and
President Nicolas Sarkozy warned that a euro collapse could
trigger instability.
Sarkozy, who met Monti in Paris ahead of his talks in Berlin
on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Rome and
Paris shared a "perfectly identical view" on Europe's future and
on how the crisis of confidence in the bloc should be resolved.
Monti, a respected technocrat, has been warmly embraced by
the French and German leaders since he took over from Silvio
Berlusconi in November and pledged to turn his crisis-hit
country around.
The heads of the top three euro zone economies are now
striving to achieve closer fiscal integration in Europe and
convince the world they can stem a devastating debt crisis.
Sarkozy said he and Merkel would meet with Monti in Italy on
Jan. 20th, ahead of a Jan. 23 EU finance ministers meeting and a
Jan. 30 EU leaders summit, with the bloc under pressure to flesh
out an accord reached last month by all member states barring
Britain for a new treaty incorporating a fiscal compact.
"I think that the main danger is the birth and development
of a basic failure of understanding between populations and
member states and the return of prejudices between the north and
south of Europe, old and new member states, with the potential
for very, very great divisions," Monti said in Paris.
Monti told an international financial conference that
European institutions must build up sufficient means to dispel
any doubts among investors over the solidity of the euro.
Sarkozy went even further, saying that a collapse of the
single currency could endanger peace in Europe.
"We do not have the right to drop Europe, we do not have the
right to let the euro be destroyed. The euro is the heart of
Europe. If the euro is destroyed, it's the whole of Europe that
goes up in smoke," Sarkozy said, following talks with Monti at
his presidential palace.
"If Europe goes up in smoke it's the peace of our continent
that will be one day or another be called into question."
The French leader said it was imperative that Europe take
the right decisions. In a possible reference to the European
Central Bank, he said: "To face up to this crisis of confidence,
all the institutions of Europe must take fulfill their
responsibilities, as each member state of the zone has been
obliged to do."
Monti repeated a call for the EU not to neglect policies to
stimulate economic growth, even as it keeps up a drive to
control public finances. He reiterated that Italy was on course
for a balanced budget by 2013 with a primary surplus, excluding
interest rate payments, of 5 percent.
Monti also voiced his support for a fresh push by Sarkozy to
create a financial transaction tax, but he said that Italy did
not support countries implementing such a measure unilaterally.
The French government said earlier that it was ready to push
ahead with a so-called "Tobin tax" even without EU partners like
Germany on board. Britain is one of several countries that
strongly opposes the tax idea.