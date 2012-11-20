PARIS Nov 20 Credit ratings agency Moody's said
on Tuesday it would assess the ratings of the euro zone's EFSF
and ESM bailout funds in light of its decision to strip France
of its AAA rating on Monday.
"The ratings of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF)
and European Stability Mechanism (ESM) remain (P)Aaa and Aaa
respectively, in each case with a negative outlook," Moody's
said in a statement.
"Moody's will assess the implications of the downgrade of
the French government's rating for the EFSF's and ESM's ratings
as a matter of course, focusing in particular on whether the
support available from the remaining Aaa guarantors and
shareholders is consistent with the EFSF and ESM retaining the
highest ratings," it said.