* Moody's strips France of AAA-badge, keeps negative outlook
* Moody's cites fiscal concerns, loss of competitiveness
* Analysts say downgrade largely priced into markets
* French finmin says move is motivation to pursue reforms
By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Daniel Bases
PARIS/NEW YORK, Nov 19 Moody's stripped France
of its prized triple-A badge on Monday, cutting the sovereign
credit rating on Europe's No. 2 economy by one notch to Aa1 from
Aaa, citing an uncertain fiscal outlook and deteriorating
economy.
The downgrade, which follows a cut by Standard & Poor's in
January, was widely expected but is still a blow to Socialist
President Francois Hollande as he strives to convince the world
he can fix France's public finances and stalled economy.
Moody's said it was keeping a negative outlook on France due
to structural challenges and a "sustained loss of
competitiveness" in the country, where business leaders blame
high labour charges for flagging exports.
"The first driver underlying Moody's one-notch downgrade of
France's sovereign rating is the risk to economic growth, and
therefore to the government's finances, posed by the country's
persistent structural economic challenges," Moody's said.
"These include the rigidities in labour and services
markets, and low levels of innovation, which continue to drive
France's gradual but sustained loss of competitiveness and the
gradual erosion of its export-oriented industrial base."
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told Reuters the downgrade
was a motivation for the 6-month-old Socialist government to
pursue reforms, but he noted that even after the S&P downgrade
French debt has enjoyed record low yields.
He also said the government was committed to meeting its
target of cutting the public debt to 3 percent of economic
output next year from an estimated 4.5 percent this year.
The euro slid against the U.S. dollar after the downgrade,
by 0.30 percent from nearly a 2-week high to $1.2770,
even though analysts said the downgrade was largely factored
into bond markets.
The S&P downgrade had little impact on French yields, which
have been trading at record lows of just over 2 percent in
recent weeks despite the concern about France's sickly economy.
"There is probably more downside until the knee jerk
reaction is out of the way. But on the whole it seems likely
that this more reflects an existing reality than new information
for the market," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citi.
REFORMS AHEAD
Moody's had been waiting to examine Hollande's 2013 budget
and his response to a review of industrial competitiveness
before adjusting its view on France as a sovereign lender.
Standard & Poor's has rated France AA-plus, with a negative
outlook, since downgrading it by one notch in January. Fitch
Ratings still has France at AAA, also with a negative outlook.
The loss of its Aaa rating from two agencies poses a problem
for France, as investment funds often require their best assets
to have at least two top notch ratings to remain in their
portfolios.
Any rise in borrowing costs will be painful as the French
government is already battling to rein in its deficit with
potentially painful cuts to public spending.
"France is paying the price for not engaging in reform,"
said Axel Merk, president of Merk Investments in Palo Alto,
California, saying he was not surprised by the downgrade.
With France's 2 trillion euro economy teetering on the brink
of recession, Hollande surprised many this month by unveiling
measures to spur industrial competitiveness, chief among them
the granting of 20 billion euros in annual tax relief to
companies, equivalent to a 6 percent cut in labour costs.
The government had already announced 30 billion euros in
budget savings next year in an effort to meet its deficit goal
and is working on reforms to labour laws to enable companies to
hire and fire more easily with economic swings.
French bond yields are close to record lows of just over 2
percent, nearly one percentage point lower than at the time of
the S&P downgrade, allowing France to roll over its debt for
free, in inflation-adjusted terms.
Analysts expect a limit to any automatic selling by
investors whose mandate only allows them to hold AAA bonds.
"The amount of index-driven selling would be near zero.
France is fair value relative to other euro-area sovereigns,"
Morgan Stanley, a primary dealer, wrote in a report last week.