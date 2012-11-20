* Moody's cites concerns on fiscal outlook, economy
* France says economic reform is on track
* Markets little moved, downgrade largely priced in
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Nov 20 France said its economy was sound
and reforms were on track after credit ratings agency Moody's
stripped it of the prized triple-A badge due to an uncertain
fiscal and economic outlook.
Monday's downgrade, which follows a cut by Standard & Poor's
in January, was expected but is a blow to Socialist President
Francois Hollande as he tries to fix France's finances and
revive the euro zone's second largest economy.
"The rating change does not call into question the economic
fundamentals of our country, the efforts undertaken by the
government or our creditworthiness," Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici told a news conference on Tuesday.
The downgrade to Aa1 with a negative outlook sent the euro
0.30 percent lower to 1.2770 against the dollar late on Monday
but the currency recovered some ground to trade at 1.2795 early
on Tuesday.
Wider market reaction was also limited with futures on
French OAT government bonds down 0.25 pct and French
CAC stock futures down 0.22 pct, in line with German DAX futures
which fell 0.25 percent.
The benchmark French 10-year government bond yield was
barely changed at 2.09 percent versus 2.08 percent before the
downgrade.
"This was priced in, really. The market has been expecting
it for more than a year now. It might have an impact on the
short term, but it won't last. All in all, CAC 40 companies are
big multinationals, they won't be impacted by this," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
France, a core member of the euro zone, has been borrowing
at historic low levels of around 2 percent for long-term bonds
as investors consider it a safe haven from the turbulence in
southern countries such as Greece and Spain.
Yet Moody's said it was keeping a negative outlook on France
due to structural challenges and a "sustained loss of
competitiveness" in the country, where business leaders blame
high labour charges for flagging exports.
"The first driver underlying Moody's one-notch downgrade of
France's sovereign rating is the risk to economic growth, and
therefore to the government's finances, posed by the country's
persistent structural economic challenges," Moody's said.
"These include the rigidities in labour and services markets,
and low levels of innovation, which continue to drive France's
gradual but sustained loss of competitiveness and the gradual
erosion of its export-oriented industrial base."
Moscovici told Reuters late on Monday the downgrade was a
motivation for the 6-month-old Socialist government to pursue
reforms, but he noted that even after the S&P downgrade French
debt has enjoyed record low yields.
He also said the government was committed to meeting its
target of cutting the public debt to 3 percent of economic
output next year from an estimated 4.5 percent this year.
"There is probably more downside until the knee jerk reaction
is out of the way. But on the whole it seems likely that this
more reflects an existing reality than new information for the
market," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy
at Citi.
REFORMS AHEAD
Moody's had been waiting to examine Hollande's 2013 budget
and his response to a review of industrial competitiveness
before adjusting its view on France as a sovereign borrower.
Standard & Poor's has rated France AA-plus, with a negative
outlook, since downgrading it by one notch in January. Fitch
Ratings still has France at AAA, also with a negative outlook.
The loss of its AAA rating from two agencies poses a problem
for France, as investment funds often require their best assets
to have at least two top notch ratings to remain in their
portfolios.
Any rise in borrowing costs will be painful as the French
government is already battling to rein in its deficit with
potentially painful cuts to public spending.
"France is paying the price for not engaging in reform," said
Axel Merk, president of Merk Investments in Palo Alto,
California, saying he was not surprised by the downgrade.
With France's 2 trillion euro economy teetering on the brink
of recession, Hollande surprised many this month by unveiling
measures to spur industrial competitiveness, chief among them
the granting of 20 billion euros in annual tax relief to
companies, equivalent to a 6 percent cut in labour costs.
The government had already announced 30 billion euros in
budget savings next year in an effort to meet its deficit goal
and is working on reforms to labour laws to enable companies to
hire and fire more easily with economic swings.