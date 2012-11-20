* Moody's cites concerns on fiscal outlook, economy
* France asks to be judged on reform results
* Markets little moved, downgrade largely priced in
By Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Nov 20 France said on Tuesday it would
respond to a Moody's credit downgrade by pushing on with
reforms, complaining that the ratings agency had overlooked
steps already taken to revamp the euro zone's second-largest
economy.
France lost its prized triple-A badge from the Standard &
Poor's agency in January, so Monday's move by Moody's was not
surprising. But it underlined doubts about Socialist President
Francois Hollande's ability to fix France's public finances.
The downgrade also highlighted the divergence with the
top-rated regional powerhouse Germany whose finance minister
called it a "small warning" to its most important euro zone
partner.
Hollande said after the cut: "We must take note, stick to
our economic policies, keep on track and understand that we have
every interest in improving public finances."
Moody's said it would assess the triple-A ratings of the
euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout funds in light of its one-notch
cut of France to Aa1 with a negative outlook.
However, its France downgrade did not appear to affect the
perceived status of French bonds which, along with German debt,
are seen as a safe haven from the crisis in southern Europe.
The benchmark French 10-year government bond yield - which
has been trading at historic lows and offering Hollande crucial
access to cheap borrowing - was little changed at 2.15 percent
versus 2.08 percent before the downgrade.
"Moody's raised concerns about France's capacity to reform
and so it is up to us to show that this time we are going to
carry out reforms," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, leading a
government offensive to play down the move, told journalists.
"The rating change does not call into question either the
economic fundamentals of our country, the efforts undertaken by
the government or our creditworthiness."
The government is planning the toughest belt-tightening
effort in 30 years in 2013 but must also try and halt a growth
slow-down that has seen unemployment surge to 13-year highs.
Moody's said it kept a negative outlook on France due to
structural challenges and a "sustained loss of competitiveness"
in the country, where business leaders blame high labour charges
for dragging down exports. It also cited "sizable exposures" of
its banks to weak, southern euro zone countries.
"The first driver ... is the risk to economic growth, and
therefore to the government's finances, posed by the country's
persistent structural economic challenges," Moody's said.
The downgrade initially nudged the euro 0.30 percent lower
to 1.2770 against the dollar late on Monday but the currency
recovered some ground to trade at 1.2805 at 1730 GMT on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec said the fact the
downgrade was largely priced in did not take the pressure off
Hollande to show he will pursue more reforms, with an overhaul
of rigid hiring and firing rules seen as the most pressing.
"Public opinion in France - as well as the market ultimately
- will expect a reaction from the executive," Moec said. "The
market ... is giving France the benefit of the doubt, but a
further clarification of the policy stance is becoming urgent."
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Moody's said it could cut France again if efforts to free up
the rigid labour market and overhaul an economy where public
spending accounts for 57 percent of output ran into trouble.
"We would downgrade the rating further in the event of an
additional material deterioration in France's economic prospects
or in a scenario in which there were difficulties in
implementing the announced reforms," Moody's lead France analyst
Dietmar Hornung told Reuters.
He said more big shocks from the euro zone debt crisis would
also exert downward pressure on the rating.
The downgrade follows concerns raised by the IMF that France
could be left behind as Italy and Spain reform at a faster pace.
"The government has sent positive signals on public finance
commitments and competitiveness. However, more is required,"
said Societe Generale's Michel Martinez, who like many analysts
sees French growth falling short of 2013 budget estimates.
But analysts see French bonds remaining resilient for now.
"The French debt market is highly liquid and remains a
favoured venue for international investors, particularly in a
world where 'double-A' is becoming the norm among Western
states," Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said.
Yet with Germany one of the few major economies to retain a
triple-A rating, the move is likely to reinforce Berlin's role
as the capital calling the shots in the 17-country euro zone.
Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary whip of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU party, told Reuters the
downgrade gave fresh impulse to France to fulfil its reforms.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the move was a
warning for everyone in Europe to meet their responsibilities.
With France's 2-trillion-euro economy teetering on the brink
of recession, Hollande surprised many this month by granting 20
billion euros in annual tax relief to companies, equivalent to a
6 percent cut in labour costs, to spur competitiveness.
The government also plans 30 billion euros in budget savings
next year to trim its deficit and has promised reforms next year
to add flexibility to rigid labour laws.
"Certain criticisms are too strong or are too late. I would
have preferred that the bold and unprecedented decisions on the
crisis were better received," Moscovici said of Moody's.
He said it was unfair to flag concerns over French banks as
they have cut exposure to troubled euro states such as Greece.
"I don't expect (the downgrade) to have an immediate
knock-on impact today on access to and cost of funding," said
Espirito Santo analyst Andrew Lim of any impact on the banking
sector.
But he said France's exposure to Spain, Italy and peripheral
Europe should be kept in mind.
As far as government borrowing goes, France has completed
its issuance for 2012. Demand is strong from foreign buyers, who
hold 55 percent of its long-term bonds, but the downgrade could
be a trigger to bet on yields rising next year.
"Our view is the market is teeing itself up to short France
in 2013. It's the trade everyone wants to get into," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor at Rabobank in London.