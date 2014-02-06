PARIS Feb 6 A French court on Thursday approved
courier company Mory Ducros's takeover by its principal
shareholder, Arcole Industries, a move that will halve the
workforce.
Workers at France's second-largest courier business had been
in a dispute with Arcole for weeks before finally agreeing a
deal late last month.
That settlement required Arcole to raise its total payout
for redundancies to 30 million euros from 21 million euros, but
only 2,210 jobs out of the existing 5,000 will be saved, a blow
to President Francois Hollande's goal to reduce unemployment,
which is stuck near 11 percent.
The decision by the commercial court in the Paris suburb of
Pontoise is final.
In a joint statement, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg
and Labour Minister Michael Sapin applauded the deal and said
the government would pay for counsellors to help laid-off
workers find new jobs.
