PARIS May 6 France is not embarking on a wave
of privatisations, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on
Monday, adding the state was simply looking to re-balance its
62-billion-euro portfolio to help spur growth and jobs.
Prime Minister Jean-Paul Ayrault reaffirmed on Sunday that
the state would reduce holdings in certain businesses in which
it holds a large stake in order to finance new investments and
not to "plug gaps" in the budget.
"This is not a return to privatisations," Moscovici told
iTele.
"This is a fine-tuning of state capital to maintain a
strategic state role, to allow for better investment in the
future of the country, to relaunch the economy and growth and to
address (President) Francois Hollande's objective of reversing
the unemployment trend by the end of the year," he said.
"It could be a reduction in the level of stakeholdings, it
could be selling a certain part ... but above all it is keeping
a strategic state, a state that invests without making public
finances worse," he said, adding that any funds raised would be
reinvested in new growth sectors.
Most recently in March, France sold a 3.12 percent stake in
aerospace group Safran to institutional investors,
reaping nearly half a billion euros from the sale.
The French state also holds 84 percent in utility EDF
, 37 percent in GDF Suez, 27 percent in Thales
and 55 percent in Aeroports de Paris.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage)