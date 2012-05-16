PARIS May 16 Pierre Moscovici, named French
finance minister on Wednesday, is a reform-minded Social
Democrat whose expertise in European affairs will prove valuable
as France leads a fight-back against Germany-led austerity in
Europe.
The bald 54-year-old, who was a junior European Affairs
minister in a previous Socialist government, was catapulted to
France's top economics job after managing Francois Hollande's
successful campaign for the presidency.
A close ally of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who
led a reformist current in the Socialist party, Moscovici jumped
to Hollande's camp after Strauss-Kahn was charged with criminal
sexual assault in New York last year and resigned his IMF post.
The charges were later dismissed.
Moscovici, a graduate of the elite ENA civil service
academy, was constantly at Hollande's side during the campaign,
hammering home the Socialists' commitment to balancing the
budget within five years by raising taxes on the rich and big
companies.
Born in Paris, the son of a Romanian psychologist, Moscovici
was a youthful Trotskyist, taught European Affairs at the city's
prestigious Sciences Po university and was a deputy president of
the European parliament.
Armed with a postgraduate degree in economics and
philosophy, his knowledge of the European Union and command of
English may prove assets as France pushes for a redrafting of an
EU budget discipline pact in the face of resistance in Berlin.
Bookish and eloquent, Moscovici faces a delicate balancing
act to reassure nervous financial markets of France's intent to
balance its budget for the first time since 1974, while publicly
pleading the case for more growth-oriented policies in Europe.
"We will be extremely demanding on this issue," Moscovici
told reporters recently. "What we want is not something
cosmetic. It's real and voluntary. It's about rebalancing and
reorienting European integration."
A cigar lover who often sports a three-day stubble,
Moscovici had coveted the prestigious post of foreign minister,
but lost out to party heavyweight Laurent Fabius. He turned down
the post of Hollande's chief of staff, an influential but
low-profile position.
"THEY FIND ME PRETENTIOUS"
Critics say that Moscovici, while ambitious, lacks the warm
personal touch that helped propel Hollande to the presidency.
The two have known each other for many years and co-authored a
1991 book on economics that criticised the market reforms of the
then-Socialist government.
Moscovici has admitted that his passion for hand-rolled
Havana cigars has ruffled feathers among Socialist colleagues.
"A cigar can be negative when you are building a political
image," he once told a French magazine. "Within the Socialist
party, they find me pretentious because of my Havanas."
After a youthful stint as a Trotskyist, Moscovici converted
to the Socialist party in 1984 and rose quickly to become the
party's youngest national secretary.
Entering the inner circle of former prime minister Lionel
Jospin, Moscovici was junior minister of European Affairs in
Jospin's 1997-2002 government.
His mentor's dramatic resignation from politics, after being
ousted from the 2002 presidential election by far-right
National Front leader Jean-Marie Le Pen's first-round success,
left Moscovici in the political wilderness.
At the same time, he lost his parliamentary seat in the
eastern department of Doubs, which he did not regain until 2007.
Moscovici then joined the camp of Strauss-Kahn, who had been
his teacher at ENA, and backed his unsuccessful bid for the
Socialist presidential candidacy in 2007.