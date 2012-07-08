AIX-EN-PROVENCE, July 8 French Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday that Spanish banks needed to be
recapitalised quickly, days after euro zone states agreed on a
scheme to shore them up directly.
"We must... move quickly on direct recapitalisation of
Spanish banks - I think that is expected," he told a conference
in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence.
According to a deal struck last week, Spain will initially
borrow money from the euro zone to recapitalise its banks, but
the loans will be changed to direct bank recapitalisation once
the ESM permanent bailout fund acquires that capability.