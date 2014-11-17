* French parliamentary report on motorways due Nov 19

* French motorway operators protected by tight contracts

* France could set up new regulator for sector

* Little room for manoeuvre on toll-road tariffs

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Nov 17 France's cash-strapped government is seeking to revamp contracts with motorway operators which it considers too generous, but its room for manoeuvre is thin.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, who is due to submit a draft bill on the sector next month, has hinted at possible changes to the formula to calculate toll-road tariffs, though it is unclear if this could apply to existing contracts.

He has also promised to set up a new authority to better regulate the sector and a parliamentary report on the motorway concessions due on Wednesday could provide more clues on the future reform.

Companies such as Eiffage or Vinci, which operate the 9,000 kilometers (5,600 miles) of France's motorways, are protected by strict agreements stipulating they must be compensated for any change in their contracts, which in some cases will not expire until 2035.

France's competition watchdog in September released a report saying the motorway-operators' profitability rates of 20-24 percent could not be justified by the costs they have to bear or the risks they face.

The competition authority recommended that a 3.2-billion- euro motorway upgrade package, which has since been approved by the European Commission, be revised to better serve the interests of the state and road users.

In exchange for an extension of their concessions, it suggested changing the current index mechanism pegging toll rates to inflation and integrating a new formula taking account of traffic, clauses for reinvestment and profit-sharing.

Last week France's Terra Nova think tank argued for a 50 percent reduction in French toll road tariffs, suggesting a tax on the parent companies of motorway operators.

Pierre Coppey, chairman of the French motorways association ASFA and chief operating officer of Vinci told Les Echos daily that moderating toll-road tariffs could be possible in exchange for an extension of the length of the concessions.

In the past a change in the tax scheme has always been compensated through toll price hikes or through increasing the length of the concessions.

Aurel BGC analyst Eric Lemarie noted: "There is a room for nanoeuvre on additional investments. They already negotiated additional years in the last package, they have room for manoeuvre in future plans."

Last month the European Commission approved the 3.2-billion-euro plan, under which Eiffage, Vinci and Abertis unit SANEF agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average 3-year extension of their concessions. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume, Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Mark John)