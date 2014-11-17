* French parliamentary report on motorways due Nov 19
* French motorway operators protected by tight contracts
* France could set up new regulator for sector
* Little room for manoeuvre on toll-road tariffs
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Nov 17 France's cash-strapped government
is seeking to revamp contracts with motorway operators which it
considers too generous, but its room for manoeuvre is thin.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, who is due to submit a
draft bill on the sector next month, has hinted at possible
changes to the formula to calculate toll-road tariffs, though it
is unclear if this could apply to existing contracts.
He has also promised to set up a new authority to better
regulate the sector and a parliamentary report on the motorway
concessions due on Wednesday could provide more clues on the
future reform.
Companies such as Eiffage or Vinci,
which operate the 9,000 kilometers (5,600 miles) of France's
motorways, are protected by strict agreements stipulating they
must be compensated for any change in their contracts, which in
some cases will not expire until 2035.
France's competition watchdog in September released a
report saying the motorway-operators' profitability rates of
20-24 percent could not be justified by the costs they have to
bear or the risks they face.
The competition authority recommended that a 3.2-billion-
euro motorway upgrade package, which has since been approved by
the European Commission, be revised to better serve the
interests of the state and road users.
In exchange for an extension of their concessions, it
suggested changing the current index mechanism pegging toll
rates to inflation and integrating a new formula taking account
of traffic, clauses for reinvestment and profit-sharing.
Last week France's Terra Nova think tank argued for a 50
percent reduction in French toll road tariffs, suggesting a tax
on the parent companies of motorway operators.
Pierre Coppey, chairman of the French motorways association
ASFA and chief operating officer of Vinci told Les Echos daily
that moderating toll-road tariffs could be possible in exchange
for an extension of the length of the concessions.
In the past a change in the tax scheme has always been
compensated through toll price hikes or through increasing the
length of the concessions.
Aurel BGC analyst Eric Lemarie noted: "There is a room for
nanoeuvre on additional investments. They already negotiated
additional years in the last package, they have room for
manoeuvre in future plans."
Last month the European Commission approved the
3.2-billion-euro plan, under which Eiffage, Vinci and Abertis
unit SANEF agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French
motorways in exchange for an average 3-year extension of their
concessions.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume,
Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Mark John)