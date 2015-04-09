BRIEF-Jaiz Bank reports Q1 operating profit of 203.7 mln naira
* Q1 operating profit of 203.7 million naira versus 73.8 million naira year ago
PARIS, April 9 The French government and toll-road operators have sealed a deal ending their long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
The pact would notably see concession contracts extended for two years on average under a 3.2 billion euro ($3.43 billion) motorway upgrade package and no toll hike this year.
The toll freeze would not be made up for in 2016 but spread over the coming years, Macron told the French Public Works Federation in a speech.
The Socialist government had been seeking to revise what it considers as over-generous contracts held by Vinci, Eiffage, Spain's Abertis, and Macquarie , which are the result of privatisation under the previous administration. ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Yann Le Guernigou and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV) and Poste Vita's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Italy's Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' an