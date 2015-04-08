* French PM says future deal does not envisage 2015 toll
hike
* Minister says 2015 toll freeze will not be compensated in
2016
* French motorways companies say talks continuing
(Adds Segolene Royal comments)
By Ingrid Melander and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 8 The French government said on
Wednesday it would soon sign a pact with motorway operators
ending a long-running dispute over concession contracts, and
ruled out a toll hike this year.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls, announcing measures to boost
corporate investment, said operators would push ahead with a
long-delayed plan to invest 3.2 billion euros ($3.47 billion) in
upgrading the motorway network.
"Discussions underway with motorway companies are about to
be concluded," said Valls. His government is under pressure to
bring its budget deficit back within EU limits, restricting its
ability to spend on infrastructure projects.
The Socialists have long criticised what they sees as
over-generous contracts held by Vinci, Eiffage
, Spain's Abertis, and Macquarie,
which were the result of privatisation under the last
conservative government.
The wrangle has hit the operators' shares in recent months
with Moody's rating agency saying uncertainty over the future of
the concessions was "credit negative" for motorway operators.
In addition to the core 3.2 billion euro project, the talks
included plans for an extra 500 million euros of investments by
the motorway operators in infrastructure and transport projects
over three years and "no tariff increases in 2015," Valls added.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal told the National Assembly
lower house of parliament, that there would be no catch-up
compensation in 2016 for the tariff freeze.
"Motorway companies ... are asked to contribute - in order
to protect consumers, that's to say car users - by dropping a
tariff hike for 2015 without being compensated (for it) the next
year," she said.
A spokeswoman for the French Motorways Companies
Association (ASFA) said only: "Talks are continuing."
Motorway operators generate cumulated annual toll receipts
of around 9 billion euros. French media reported at the weekend
that the government had agreed a 0.57 percent rise in toll road
tariffs for 2015.
Following a dispute over pricing, ministers in January
imposed a tariff freeze that could expose the government to
compensation claims by motorway operators.
France sets toll increases each year based on discussions
with operators, inflation and investment levels.
The European Commission last year approved a plan under
which operators agreed to bear the 3.2-billion-euro cost of
upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average three-year
extension of their concessions. Implementation of the plan was
held up by the tariffs dispute.
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Dominique Vidalon, Gilles
Guillaume; editing by Mark John and Jon Boyle)