PARIS Nov 19 France's motorway operators are willing to invest more in the country's road network provided they have incentives such as further extensions to their concessions, Vinci's chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

Pierre Coppey, who also chairs France's federation of toll road operators, said they had already discussed at length with government experts what could be done to upgrade suburban roads, and not just motorways, to improve access to cities.

Asked if motorway operators were willing to bear the cost of such upgrades in exchange for longer concession terms - as with a 3.2 billion euro ($4 billion) motorway investment plan recently approved by the European Commission - Coppey said: "That's one of the schemes we could opt for."

Motorway operators are keen to have their say in a hot debate on how to finance new infrastructure in France. They are currently subject to harsh criticism from the cash-strapped Socialist government, which wants to revamp concession contracts it considers too generous.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, who is due to submit a draft bill on the sector next month, has hinted at possible changes to the formula to calculate toll-road tariffs, but it is unclear if this could apply to existing contracts.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference, Coppey told reporters that any change would have to happen in keeping with existing contracts.

"Outside the contract, nothing is possible, within the contract everything is possible," he said without elaborating. (1 US dollar = 0.7980 euro) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)