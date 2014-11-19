PARIS Nov 19 France's motorway operators are
willing to invest more in the country's road network provided
they have incentives such as further extensions to their
concessions, Vinci's chief operating officer said on
Wednesday.
Pierre Coppey, who also chairs France's federation of toll
road operators, said they had already discussed at length with
government experts what could be done to upgrade suburban roads,
and not just motorways, to improve access to cities.
Asked if motorway operators were willing to bear the cost of
such upgrades in exchange for longer concession terms - as with
a 3.2 billion euro ($4 billion) motorway investment plan
recently approved by the European Commission - Coppey said:
"That's one of the schemes we could opt for."
Motorway operators are keen to have their say in a hot
debate on how to finance new infrastructure in France. They are
currently subject to harsh criticism from the cash-strapped
Socialist government, which wants to revamp concession contracts
it considers too generous.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, who is due to submit a
draft bill on the sector next month, has hinted at possible
changes to the formula to calculate toll-road tariffs, but it is
unclear if this could apply to existing contracts.
Speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference, Coppey
told reporters that any change would have to happen in keeping
with existing contracts.
"Outside the contract, nothing is possible, within the
contract everything is possible," he said without elaborating.
