PARIS, April 7 Talks to end a long-running
dispute between toll-road operators and the French government
are continuing but no agreement has yet been sealed, the Economy
Ministry said on Tuesday, denying local media reports of a deal.
Separately, a source close to the matter said a deal could
be reached by the end of this week.
The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise
what it considers over-generous contracts held by Vinci
, Eiffage and Spain's Abertis and
Macquarie, which are the result of privatisation under
the previous administration.
The government had imposed in January a freeze on toll-road
tariffs in 2015 that has led to a showdown between the
government and motorway operators.
"The talks continue but no deal has been reached at this
stage," a ministry spokeswoman said after local media said the
government had agreed a 0.57 percent hike in toll road tariffs
for 2015.
Solving the dispute over road tolls would pave the way for a
long-awaited package of 3.2 billion euro investment in road
infrastructure.
The European Commission had approved last year a plan under
which the operators agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French
motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of
their concessions.
